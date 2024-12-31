Jigra: Vedang Raina reacts to box office underperformance of film co-starring Alia Bhatt and says, ‘We do all the mehnat…’

Vedang Raina made his big screen debut in 2024 with the prison break action thriller Jigra, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film received appreciation for its concept and acting but didn’t do well at the box office. Vedang has now reacted to the movie’s underperformance. He expressed that the hard work was for the audience’s enjoyment, and if that doesn’t happen, one questions what could have been better.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Vedang Raina opened up about how Jigra’s box office performance affected him. He shared that an actor puts in the work in a project for a long time. Vedang stated that the aim was for the film to be received well by the viewers and for them to be entertained.

The Archies actor said, “We do all the mehnat (hard work) behind the scenes to get some sort of validation and appreciation for our work and for people to enjoy it.” He continued by saying that one questioned what could have been done better or differently if the audience doesn't give that kind of response. Vedang called it a ‘natural’ way of dealing with the situation.

Vedang Raina also revealed that he was better able to understand these aspects of the film industry as he had been in it for a year. He mentioned that he was taking away many positive things and ‘constructive criticism’ from Jigra. Vedang said that he wanted to improve with every film and reach the position where it all paid off. He wished to keep working and left everything else to the universe.

Advertisement

In Jigra, Vedang Raina also showed his singing talent. He lent his voice to the songs Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka and the title track of the film.

Apart from Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt as siblings, Jigra also starred Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal parts. The film is directed by Vasan Bala. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan’s action-packed avatar, guns, and catchy music; is it everything you wished for?