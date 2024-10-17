‘Deepika Padukone is easiest to work with,’ says Imtiaz Ali; director praises her for getting ready before any co-actor

Deepika Padukone and Imtiaz Ali have collaborated on some highly acclaimed films like Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha. The filmmaker recently showered immense praise on the actress. He called her ‘the easiest to work with’ and also shared that she got ready on set much before any co-actor.

During a recent conversation at the IFFSA Toronto 2024, Imtiaz Ali expressed that he has had the opportunity to work with some ‘wonderful’ actors like Deepika Padukone. He said that he felt very ‘comfortable’ with her on the set. Imtiaz continued, “She is the easiest to work with; she gets ready the fastest, much before any co-actor.” He thought that it was amazing that during default shots, she was ready in no time.

During the same interview, Imtiaz also stated that nobody worked as hard in the country as the women of the Indian film industry. He said, “I am talking about the so-called ‘heroines,’ the glamor girls of the Hindi film industry.” The filmmaker shared that the actresses had to reach the set before anyone else to prepare their looks and costumes.

He added that they wore uncomfortable shoes, donned little clothes while shooting in extremely cold weather, and also got very little sleep. Thus, Imtiaz believed that they were the ones who worked the ‘hardest’ in the industry.

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali’s film Amar Singh Chamkila was released earlier this year. The biographical drama is based on the lives of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film is available to stream on Netflix. The movie received a lot of praise from the viewers.

Advertisement

Imtiaz also enjoyed the re-release of his 2011 movie Rockstar, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Fans flocked to the theaters in huge numbers and gave the film immense love once again.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the phase of motherhood. She welcomed her baby girl with her husband, Ranveer Singh, on September 8, 2024. The actress has been sharing some relatable reels on her Instagram, giving a glimpse of her journey as a new mom.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wants to play the role of an assassin: ‘I have a new way of playing a bad guy’