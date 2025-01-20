Suhana Khan attends Coldplay concert with Navya Nanda, Gauri, AbRam; rumored BF Agastya’s mom Shweta Bachchan’s reaction is unmissable

The popular band Coldplay recently performed in Mumbai and many Bollywood celebrities were in attendance. Suhana Khan has now shared some exciting glimpses with Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan, and Navya Nanda from the concert. Suhana’s rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda had an unmissable reaction to the post.

Today, January 20, 2025, Suhana Khan took to Instagram and offered a peek into her experience at the recent Coldplay concert. In the first picture, she was seen posing at the DY Patil Stadium with her cousin Alia Chhiba and a friend. The second slide captured Suhana’s mom Gauri Khan and brother AbRam Khan from the back as they looked over at the euphoric atmosphere of the venue.

The Archies actress also shared a video in which musician Chris Martin gave a shoutout to her father, saying, “Shah Rukh Khan Forever.” One photo showed Suhana and Navya Nanda all smiles in matching outfits. They twinned in white crop tops and denim pants. She posted some more glimpses from the concert. One slide also showed Suhana with her arm around her little brother AbRam.

The caption of the post read, “take me back to the start (face holding back tears emoji).”

Suhana Khan’s post from Coldplay concert:

In the comments section, Shweta Bachchan Nanda used a starry-eyed emoji. Shanaya Kapoor left face holding back tears and red heart emojis. Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, and Orry also left a like on the post.

Fans gushed over the post. One person said, “When Coldplay said - Shah Rukh Khan Forever! And Suhana Khan standing in same concert truly so cute and proud moment.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was touched by Chris Martin’s gesture and wrote”on X, “My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special…like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!” He also quoted the band’s famous song Yellow in his response.

