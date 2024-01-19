Ananya Panday desires to play sportsperson, classical singer in biopic; wishes to be part of 'massy cinema'

Ananya Panday is shining bright with her remarkable performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In this film that delves into the intricacies of friendships, and relationships, Ananya embodies the character Ahana, sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Her interpretation of a young millennial navigating life's complexities is not just earning applause but also sparking conversations. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress expressed her desire to take on grey characters in roles and potentially star in a biopic.

Ananya Panday aspires to feature in massy films and biopics

After embodying the role of the soft, innocent girl in several past projects, Ananya Panday is keen on exploring diverse characters in her future endeavors. When questioned how her upcoming projects would look like, the actress expressed a strong inclination towards characters that dwell in the shades of grey, avoiding the stark binaries of black and white. In a society prone to stereotyping, Ananya aspires to occupy the middle ground, portraying characters that mirror the intricacies of real life, allowing audiences to connect on a relatable level.

As she embarks on this journey, the Dream Girl 2 actress stressed that she has just scratched the surface of her career, with an expansive road ahead. She expressed her desire to delve into big commercial, massy cinema, citing her love for such content as an audience member.

She also revealed her desire to take on a biopic role, envisioning herself portraying a sportsperson, classical singer, or dancer. The 25-year-old is particularly drawn to characters that would require her to acquire and showcase a specific skill, making her performance more authentic.

Ananya Panday reflects on the warm reception of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Reflecting on the unexpectedly warm reception Kho Gaye Hum Kahan garnered, the young actress expressed her pride and excitement. She admitted that while they were proud of the project, they never anticipated the overwhelming love it received, marking a delightful surprise. The team acknowledged the film's theatrical feel, given the swift and widespread audience engagement, especially around the New Year.

The film delves into the intricacies of modern relationships in the era of social media, striking a chord with the audience. Panday emphasized the relatability factor for the actors, stating that when they all signed up for the project, they found every aspect of the film resonating with them. The audience connected with minute details, including their interactions, how they spend time, specific hangout spots, and the contemporary influence of social media, which has become a significant element in everyone's lives, affecting relationships in the current era

Ananya Panday discusses her friendship with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav

The Student of the Year 2 actress also opened up about her camaraderie with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She shared, "We are the same off screen as everyone saw on their screens. Sid and Aadarsh are Neil and Amaad now, I won't be able to see them any other way. We did a lot of workshops together because our director wanted to ensure that everything looks natural.”

Sharing a delightful experience, Ananya recounted the ultimate icebreaker during the shoot in Goa for the song Hone Do Jo Hota Hai. She recorded these candid moments on her phone as they were provided scooters and sent to explore bars and beaches. All the captured experiences were genuine and subsequently transformed into a song.

Recently, the ensemble of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan came together for a celebratory gathering to commemorate the film's success. Ananya, Adarsh, and Siddhant made a stylish entrance at a Mumbai eatery. The film's producers, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, were also present at the joyous occasion.

