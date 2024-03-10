PICS: ‘Party animals’ Ileana D’cruz and beau Michael Dolan pose for romantic selfies on date night

Last year, in November, Bollywood actress Ileana D’cruz introduced her partner Michael Dolan to her social media family. The two are proud parents of a son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. On various occasions, the actress treats her fans and followers with cute glimpses of her motherhood journey and adorable family time. Yet again, the actress took to her social media handle and dropped pictures with Michael.

Ileana D'cruz and Michael Dolan serve 'couple goals' in latest photos

On March 10, Ileana D’cruz hopped onto her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of endearing pictures with her beau, Michael Dolan. The post captioned: “Party animals (Accompanied by deer emoji)” began with the actress resting her face on her partner’s shoulder, with the duo beaming sweet smiles for the camera. Up next was Ileana clicking the selfie as her partner held goofy expressions on his face. In the picture, one can easily ascertain that the pictures are from their evening date in a café.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, a fan called it, “Lovely pic,” while another fan commented, “looking gorgeous ileana,” and a third fan complimented the duo by expressing, “Cutest couple and This lucky guy!!”

Advertisement

Ileana surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy last year without introducing her partner to the world. The actress revealed the name of her partner while she was in her third trimester. The couple welcomed their son last year on August 1, 2023, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana D'cruz on the professional front

On the professional front, Ileana’s latest Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda was released on Women’s Day on March 8. The film also had Varun Sharma and Karan Kundrra in important roles. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film revolves around the obsession with fair skin color and the actress as a dark-complexioned girl who faces difficulty in getting married. Backed by Raja Rasaily and Amit Trivedi, the film was released under the production banner of Sony Pictures International Productions & Movie Tunnel Productions.

In addition to this, she also has Do Aur Do Pyaar in the pipeline which stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles. The first look of this film is already out, and it is all set to hit the theaters on March 29.

ALSO READ: To Kill A Tiger: Sahil Salathia lauds Priyanka Chopra backed documentary; calls her ‘Biggest Global Icon’