Ananya Panday gives sneak peek into her ‘massi duties’ as she looks after cousin Alanna's son River; PIC

Ananya Panday was delighted to become a 'massi' when her cousin sister Alanna Panday welcomed a son, River, with her husband, Ivor McCray. Recently, Ananya shared a picture with the little one on her Instagram handle and revealed that she was performing her 'massi duties' with him. The duo looked adorable together.

In the picture, we can see Ananya in casual wear, with a blue hoodie, jeans, and pants. She kept her makeup minimal and hair tied in an updo as she snuggled with River.

Meanwhile, the little one was peeking at the camera with interest and held closely to the actress's hand in a white and light grey t-shirt and pants. They were sitting comfortably on a sofa surrounded by baby care items.

Along with sharing the picture, Ananya Panday wrote, "Massi duty with my little Koala" with a red heart emoji. Before this picture, she also wished fans Diwali by sharing a picture of baby River resting in her lap during the festival. She held him closely and posed with a ladoo in her hand. In the post, Ananya addressed the baby boy as 'her favorite ladoo.'

From learning about cousin Alanna Panday's pregnancy to sharing the news about her baby's arrival and finally meeting baby River, fans saw glimpses of all the moments through Alanna and her husband's YouTube channel. Also, the Gehraiyaan actress has shared many updates and pictures with the little one, proving how she swoons over the new baby in her family.

Alanna surprised Ananya when she brought baby River to meet her for the first time. So, the actress was caught off guard and couldn't stop staring at him with love and appreciating his cuteness with his mother, Bhavana Pandey. Fans admired the bond between the two.

On the work front, Ananya Panday received immense praise for her role in her OTT debut, Call Me Bae, co-starring Vihaan Samat Gurfateh Pirzada, among others. She was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL. The actress will also be seen next in Shankara, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

