Ananya Panday's latest photo dump ft her birthday, Diwali celebrations and childhood glimpses is as endearing as it gets; BFF Suhana Khan finds it ‘quite aesthetic’

It has been a time of celebrations for Ananya Panday as her 26th birthday and Diwali 2024 fell back to back. The actress has now shared a photo dump which includes some recent memories as well as a few endearing childhood glimpses. Ananya’s BFF Suhana Khan reacted to her post and found it ‘quite aesthetic.’

Today, November 3, 2024, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a series of new photos, much to the delight of her fans. The first slide was a stunning selfie of the actress in which she was seen wearing a black dress. Her makeup was on point while her hair was styled in a bun. There was a picture of her birthday cake. It was a delicious-looking cake which read, “Happy Birthday A!”

A cute video showed Ananya’s little self as her parents asked her to make a happy, sad, and angry face. Ananya posted a picture of her pet dog Riot lying lazily at her feet. She also shared a photograph of a pack of sparklers with her face on the cover. The dump included an aesthetic video of Ananya’s dress and bag.

Another childhood glimpse was a picture of Ananya swimming. In another slide, she flaunted her charm bracelets. One photo captured the clouds mid air while the last slide showed her standing in between a street.

The caption of Ananya’s post read, “A little bit of this and a little bit of that (eyes emoji).” Have a look!

In the comments section, Ananya’s best friend Suhana Khan appreciated her post, saying, “Wow quite aesthetic of u.”

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Navya Nanda, Alanna Panday, and Ananya’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco left a like on the post.

Fans also flooded the comments section with their love for Ananya Panday. One person said, “WHAT A CUTIE YOU ARE ANNIE,” while another wrote, “Heart officially stolen! This is beyond adorable!”

A user stated, “You know you have made it when you see yourself in those patakha packets.” Many others left red heart emojis in the comments.

