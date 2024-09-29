Ananya Panday shares she lacked training for debut compared to her friends starting their career now; says 'They know how to deal with the media'

Ananya Panday shares a close bond with her childhood BFF, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio are often spotted during their outings in public and shower love on each other on social media. Recently, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared that she lacked training for her debut compared to her friends who are starting their careers now. Ananya, who is the senior actor from her girl gang, expressed that her friends already know how to deal with the media.

In the latest chat with Humans of Bombay, Ananya Panday shed light on her journey in Bollywood and how it varies from her friends who have begun/are now beginning their respective careers.

"Everyone's journey is so different...I am very happy with the time that I started. Whenever I see my friends starting out at 24-25, I feel that they are so well-prepared. They have done all their classes...They know how to deal with the media," Ananya stated.

The Call Me Bae star shared that they come prepared on the set, however, the actress believes she lacked it during her initial career in Bollywood. While Ananya feels content with how her career has panned out, she believes that there is a long way to go.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress further expressed that she is quite grateful for the time she started off her career in 2019. Citing an example of her debut, Student of the Year 2, the actress continued that she isn't sure if the filmmakers would make movies like they did during the pre-pandemic era.

The young actress recalled that the pandemic era was quite different. Ananya stated that now, a lot of things have changed including preferences of the audience to consume content.

The 25-year-old actress also mentioned how the emergence of OTT platforms after the pandemic has impacted the content while adding that she isn't sure what her first film would have been like.

Suhana Khan made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's teen musical comedy, The Archies in 2023. She now has King, co-starring her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for a pan-India film, Vrushabha, headlined by South veteran actor Mohanlal.

