Ananya Panday drops Diwali PIC with cousin Alanna's little one; shares why she feels like ‘true firecracker’

Just like most of us, many B-town celebs are also celebrating Diwali today. Ananya Panday was also delighted to cheat on her diet and relish her favorite food and desserts, thanks to the festival of lights. But while she enjoyed her laddoo, she didn’t forget to fulfill her masi duties. In a news picture, she can be seen with the Indian sweet on one hand and her nephew River on the other.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya Panday dropped a cute picture of herself along with her nephew River. To celebrate the festival of lights, she got dressed up in a simple pink kurta-pant set embroidered in white. She probably decided to spend the festival with her family in the comfort of her home. Hence, she can be seen sitting comfortably on the sofa. While her smile and charm are enough to make her fans gaga, it was the little munchkin to store the show this time.

River, who is the son of Ananya’s sister Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor, definitely looked like a delicious ladoo everyone would like a bite off. Sharing the adorable photo, the CTRL actress penned, “Happy Diwali from River and Rivers maasi me and my two fave ladooos.”

Take a look:

Soon after, she took to her IG stories and dropped an image that made her emotional, but in a good way. It was the picture of a box of sparklers that had her image printed on it. Looking at it, she expressed, “Omg feeling like a true firecracker this year.”

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also celebrated their first Diwali as parents after being blessed with their daughter Lara. The celebrity couple went to dad David Dhawan's office to celebrate the Indian festival. They were also joined by Varun's sister-in-law, Jaanvi Dhawan, and her kids. Anjini Dhawan, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Binny and Family, also graced the occasion, along with other members of the Dhawan family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in the TV show Citadel: Honey Bunny, while Ananya Panday is gearing up for Shankara.

