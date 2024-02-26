Ananya Panday praises Akshay Kumar's comedy films; says 'I could watch it 100 times on repeat'

Ananya Panday made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and in less than 5 years she has come a long way. There has been a buzz in the industry for a long time that Ananya is working with Akshay Kumar in an upcoming film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair. The actress has now opened up about the superstar and being a big fan of him.

Ananya Panday on her experience of knowing Akshay Kumar

Ananya Panday is reportedly working with Akshay Kumar in an upcoming film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former politician who fought for the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Ananya spoke about her experience of knowing the superstar without confirming that they are working on a film together.

Ananya said, "Akshay Sir has defined an era in cinema which, by far, has been my most favorite. His films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, they've been the most iconic films for me. I could watch it 100 times on repeat, they've made me laugh so much."

Also praising his sense of professionalism, Ananya added, "He is the most professionally involved person I've come across. He remembers everything, he gives the most fun ideas. I've even heard from my dad that he keeps the set fresh and light, is always pulling a prank, and never takes himself too seriously,"

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday has made a strong presence in the Hindi film industry by doing some of the most talked about Bollywood and OTT films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, etc. Her upcoming projects include Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae and Control with Vikramaditya Motwane.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Tiger Shroff. The highly anticipated film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on April 9, 2023. His upcoming films also include Sarfira, Sky Force, Singham Again, Welcome To The Jungle, and more.

