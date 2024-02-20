Top 13 youngest Bollywood actresses enchanting audiences: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma

For decades, seasoned actresses in Bollywood have mesmerized audiences with their exceptional acting, captivating dance moves, stunning beauty, and irresistible charisma. Now, a fresh wave of talented young women has stepped onto the scene, ready to enchant viewers not only in India but across the world.

These emerging stars have already showcased their acting skills and on-screen magnetism in recent years, garnering substantial fan followings or steadily cultivating them. Some are even beginning to make their mark on the international stage. Here's a glimpse into a handpicked selection of the youngest Bollywood actresses, all aged 35 or under, who are currently making waves in the industry.

List of 13 youngest actresses in Bollywood who are setting the industry ablaze:



1. Ananya Panday

Date of Birth: October 30, 1998 (age 25)

Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2. In 2023, she made her mark in the industry with acclaimed performances in movies such as Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Garnering praise for her versatile roles, Ananya has quickly risen to prominence and is widely regarded as one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Date of Birth: March 6,1997 (age 26)

Janhvi Kapoor, born to Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, made her debut in Hindi cinema with the 2018 romantic film Dhadak. Since then, she has captivated audiences with her performances in movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mili. Janhvi has emerged as one of the most exciting young heroines.

3. Rashmika Mandanna

Date of Birth: April 5,1996 (age 27)

Rashmika Mandanna, recognized as one of the youngest Indian actresses, has established herself in the South Indian film industry with a string of critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects. In 2022, she made her foray into Hindi cinema with Goodbye, and further showcased her talent with notable roles in Mission Majnu and Animal.

4. Tara Sutaria

Date of Birth: November 19,1995 (age 28)

Young Indian actress Tara Sutaria began her journey in the entertainment industry with television before making her transition to the big screen in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Since then, Tara has worked in films such as Marjaavaan, Ek Villain Returns, Apurva, and more.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Date of Birth: August 12,1995 (age 28)

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is one of Bollywood's most promising young actresses. She made her debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath and has since garnered praise for her performances in movies such as Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

6. Alia Bhatt

Date of Birth: March 15,1993 (age 30)

As one of the youngest actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has undeniably risen to the top, asserting her dominance over the industry. Since her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, she has delivered remarkable performances in acclaimed films such as Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and many others. In a testament to her talent and versatility, Alia clinched her first National Award in 2023.

7. Mrunal Thakur

Date of Birth: August 1,1992 (age 31)

Mrunal Thakur, counted among the youngest Bollywood actresses, embarked on her acting journey through television. Following her Hindi debut in Love Sonia, she has graced the silver screen in titles such as Super 30, Jersey, Pippa, and more.

8. Kiara Advani

Date of Birth: July 31,1992 (age 31)

Kiara Advani stepped into the world of acting with her debut film Fugly in 2014. However, it was her notable performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershaah, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and others that earned her widespread recognition and acclaim.

9. Disha Patani

Date of Birth: June 13,1992 (age 31)

Disha Patani, a young heroine, made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, she has starred in films such as Bharat, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns, among others.

10. Rakul Preet Singh

Date of Birth: October 10, 1990 (age 33)

Rakul Preet Singh, known for her work in the South Indian film industry, made her Hindi debut in 2014 with the film Yaariyan. She has showcased her talent in various Bollywood projects, including Runway 34, Doctor G, Thank God, and more.

11. Kriti Sanon

Date of Birth: July 27,1990 (age 33)

Kriti Sanon, recognized as one of the youngest heroines in Bollywood, started her journey with the film Heropanti in 2014. Since then, she has garnered praise for her noteworthy performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, and more.

12. Bhumi Pednekar

Date of Birth: July 18,1989 (age 34)

Bhumi Pednekar, another prominent name among young Bollywood actresses, made her debut with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. She has earned widespread acclaim for her stellar performances in movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do, and more.

13. Anushka Sharma

Date of Birth: May 1,1988 (age 35)

Anushka Sharma, a widely popular actress, made a grand entrance into Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Her illustrious filmography includes celebrated titles such as Band Baaja Baaraat, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, and more.

