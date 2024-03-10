Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday drops new baby bump PICS; reveals 'Overwhelmed with planning stuff'

In February 2024, Ananya Panday expressed her happiness over the joyful news of her cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor announcing their pregnancy. Ananya expressed her excitement on Instagram stories, where she shared Alanna's pregnancy announcement video. Today, March 10, Alanna took to her social media account and dropped a set of maternity photoshoot pictures, flaunting her baby bump, and also wrote a heartwarming message.

Alanna Panday shares new baby bump pictures

The soon-to-be mom Alanna Panday dropped a new set of pictures flaunting her baby bump. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in a floral print beige crochet dress while cradling her baby bump.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday's cousin wrote, “Gender Reveal, Baby Shower and Baby Moon all in the same month. A little overwhelmed with planning stuff but also SOO excited."

Alanna's aunt and Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey reacted to the post with a heart and a fire emoticon.

Have a look:

Ananya Panday is excited to be Masi

Alanna Panday and Ivor shared their pregnancy news on Instagram last month. Ananya Panday shared their announcement video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I'm gonna be Masi." Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you (wings emoji)." Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, "I can’t wait to meet our baby, I love you."

About Alanna Panday and Ivory McCray

On March 16, 2023, Alanna Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, tied the knot with Ivor McCray in a dreamy Mumbai ceremony, in presence of their family and friends. Following glimpses shared by celebs like Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor, Alanna, a model and influencer, dropped official wedding photos on Instagram. For her big day, Alanna donned a beautiful white lehenga and in the pictures, she can be seen posing with Ivor, a US-based photographer. The soon-to-be-parents shared intimate moments in a forest, including a sonogram reveal. The video featured Sydney Rose's Turning Page as background music, capturing the joyous journey of Alanna and Ivor.

