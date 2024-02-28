Ananya Panday excited to become Masi as cousin Alanna Panday announces pregnancy; ‘My heart is going to explode’

Ananya Panday appears ecstatic, and rightly so, with the joyful news of her cousin Alanna Panday and husband Ivory announcing their pregnancy. Ananya expressed her excitement on Instagram stories, where she shared Alanna's pregnancy announcement video. Alanna is very much active on social media and has a huge fan base. She keeps on sharing updates about her personal and professional life. Every post she shares gets loads of love from her fans, who never miss a chance to show their appreciation.

Ananya Panday is excited to be Masi

Alanna Panday and Ivory shared their pregnancy news on Instagram. Ananya Panday, expressing joy, shared their announcement video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I'm gonna be Masi." Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you (wings emoji)." Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, "I can’t wait to meet our baby, I love you."

About Alanna Panday and Ivory McCray

On March 16, 2023, Alanna Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, tied the knot with Ivor McCray in a dreamy Mumbai ceremony, attended by family and friends. Following glimpses shared by celebs like Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor, Alanna, a model and influencer, unveiled official wedding photos on Instagram. Donning a beautiful white lehenga, Alanna posed with Ivor, a US-based photographer. Now, the couple, expecting a child, shared intimate moments in a forest, including a sonogram reveal. The video featured Sydney Rose's Turning Page as background music, capturing the joyous journey of Alanna and Ivor.

Ananya Panday on the work front

Entering Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, Ananya Panday has firmly established herself in the Hindi film industry. Her notable roles in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan have garnered attention. Upcoming projects, including Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae and Control with Vikramaditya Motwane.

