Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday enjoys ‘baby’s day out’ with newborn son and hubby Ivor McCray; see PICS

Ananya Panday’s cousin and social media influencer Alanna Panday is currently enjoying her motherhood phase. It was just a few days back, on July 8, that she shared the happy news of the arrival of their baby boy on social media through a beautiful video featuring her husband, Ivor McCray. Now, Alanna has given a beautiful glimpse of their baby’s day out.

Alanna Panday goes for a day out with newborn and her husband Ivor McCray

Today, July 18, Alanna Panday took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures featuring the little addition to their family and her husband, Ivor McCray. The trio was seemingly sitting in a café. She captioned the post, "Baby’s day out".

The post began with the newborn wrapped in a warm blanket resting in his cot, while the new mom looked towards the camera, radiating charm. Alanna looked towards the baby; her husband planted a sweet kiss on her head. The post concluded with an adorable picture as Alanna adorably stared at their little munchkin.

For the latest outing, Alanna sported an oversized denim t-shirt paired with white shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with classy black sunglasses.

Soon after the post was shared, several fans reacted to the adorable post shared by Alanna. A user wrote, "Now that’s a FAMILY picture," another fan commented, "Best feeling in the world," while a third fan wished, "Congratulations sending love and light your way."

About Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray

Notably, Alanna announced her pregnancy earlier this year on February 28 with an adorable video flaunting her baby bump along with her sonogram. In the caption, Alanna wrote, “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you.”

Later, on July 8, she, along with her husband, made the announcement of her baby’s birth with another heartwarming clip, where she sat on a bed with Ivor and the little one was in their arms. Ananya also welcomed her nephew, saying, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” accompanied by a blue butterfly, a dolphin, a blue heart, and a water wave emoji.

Alanna got married to Ivor last year on March 16, 2023, in a lavish wedding in Mumbai.

