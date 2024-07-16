Ananya Panday drops cutesy childhood PIC with cousin and new mom Alanna Panday: ‘Eat, sleep, rave, repeat’

Ananya Panday is among the popular actresses in Bollywood. She is often seen sharing her daily life personal and professional updates on social media. It won’t be wrong to say that her Instagram is a treasure trove of her childhood memories as well. Recently, the actress dropped another childhood pic with her cousin and new mom Alanna Panday.

Ananya Panday's childhood picture with cousin Alanna Panday is too cute to be missed

Today, on July 17, a while back, Ananya Panday posted an adorable childhood picture with her cousin, Alanna Panday. In the snap, the duo is seen lying on the floor on a mat. While the new mom is still looking into the camera, the Kho Gaye Hum Khan actress has her eyes on the pie she was holding in her hand.

The innocence in the picture is sure to melt your hearts. "Eat. Sleep. Rave. Repeat" read the caption alongside the post followed by counterclockwise arrows emoji. She further wrote tagged her cousin stating "ft. @alannapanday"

Ananya Panday gushes over the arrival of her nephew

Alanna Panday is quite a popular social media personality. She enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram, with nearly 1.7 million followers. She is married to Ivor Mc Cray. It was earlier this month, on July 8; the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.

The posted video began with her husband sitting on a bed as he calls Alanna, who then enters the frame with their son in her arms. The post was captioned, “Our little angel is here.”

Being a doting aunt, Ananya had reshared this post on her Instagram stories and expressed her happiness by writing, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” accompanied by a blue butterfly, a dolphin, a blue heart, and a water wave emoji.

For the unversed, Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother, Chikki Panday.

Ananya Panday on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in her OTT debut series, Call Me Bae. The teaser of the show has already kept fans intrigued. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur among others.

Scheduled for its release on September 6, the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

