Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna reveals surprising Call Me Bae star by making her meet River for 1st time in India: ‘Her expression was priceless’

Ananya Panday made her digital debut with Karan Johar's production venture, Call Me Bae. The actress received positive responses for her performance in the recently released series. Meanwhile, Ananya's cousin, internet personality, Alanna Panday has revealed how she surprised the Call Me Bae star after making the actress meet her son, River, for the first time in India. Alanna shared that Ananya's expression was "priceless".

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Alanna Panday shared her experience of being a mother and recalled her cousin, Ananya Panday's first meeting with her son, River.

Alanna, who stays with her husband, Ivor in Los Angeles, recalled jetting off to India while surprising her family members. The new mother remembered how Ananya and her mom, Bhavana Pandey reacted to her newborn son.

“Ananya and Bhavana thought they were coming over for a Pooja ceremony but they were actually coming to meet him for the first time. Their expression was priceless and they were so happy, they couldn’t stop holding and loving him,” Alanna said.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray welcomed their son, River on July 8. Talking about her experience of being a mother in the same interview, Alanna called it "one of the best experiences of our life". The internet personality added that the couple feels grateful and blessed to be the parents of a "beautiful" baby boy.

Alanna further discussed how she feels about parenthood by saying that both parents grow as a person when they travel to a new chapter of starting a family. She highlighted that the couple have more responsibilities after being parents.

In July, Alanna and Ivor announced the birth of their son, River on Instagram. The couple dropped a video of sitting on a bed with their newborn baby. "Our little angel is here," read the post.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to welcome her nephew, River. The actress reshared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it with a sweet note that read, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here."

Alanna Panday tied the knot with her longtime beau, Ivor McCray, in March 2023.

