Ananya Panday can’t stop gushing over cousin Alanna Panday’s little munchkin River as he turns a month old

Actress Ananya Panday is currently enjoying a babymoon as her cousin and influencer, Alanna Panday, welcomed a baby boy a month ago with her husband, Ivor McCray V. Alanna named her little one Edward Ivor ‘River’ McCray VI. As time has flown by, and River has turned one month old, Aunt Ananya is brimming with excitement.

Masi Ananya Panday gushes over River as he turns a month old

The cousin of the Dream Girl 2 actress and new mom Alanna Panday shared a video showcasing the growth of baby River over the past month. In the compilation, the little munchkin is seen in his pram. The video is incredibly adorable, and new aunt Ananya Panday reposted it on her Instagram stories, expressing her affection with the caption, "River, I love youuuuuuuu."

Check out her reaction here:

More about Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray

On July 16, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray uploaded a 9-minute and 43-second vlog to their YouTube channel, highlighting their pregnancy journey and their baby's first moments.

The video featured the couple's excitement about their upcoming arrival and Alanna engaging in activities like watching baby documentaries, reading parenting books, and experiencing a range of emotions over the nine months.

The video featured the baby’s first cry, with Alanna becoming emotional as she held him for the first time. It wrapped up with the family’s initial drive together and the couple bringing their newborn home.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday on the work front

On the work front, Ananya recently appeared in a cameo role in Bad Newz, which features Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Her next project is the series Call Me Bae, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Additionally, Ananya will be featured in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming cyber-thriller film.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renée Sen is grateful for working on Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s comedy as AD; see post