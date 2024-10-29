Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey sends 'forced kisses' ahead of her birthday; shares heart-melting childhood video of CTRL actress: WATCH

Bhavana Pandey is super excited as her daughter, actress Ananya Panday, is about to turn a year older in a few hours. Ananya, who garnered appreciation for her performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL earlier this month, will celebrate her 26th birthday on October 30. Ahead of her birthday, Ananya's mom Bhavana has sent 'forced kisses' for the occasion. The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives actress shared a heart-melting childhood video of the CTRL star.

On October 29, Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram to share an old video of Ananya Panday from her childhood days. In the clip, Ananya looks super adorable as a little munchkin as she interacts with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana.

The video shows little Ananya enjoying time with her mom, Bhavana, and dad, Chunky. She is sporting a pink frock and two ponytails. Ananya looks cute as a button as she plants kisses on her mom's cheek.

Chunky can be asking his daughter "Kidhar ja rahe ho (Where are you going?)" Ananya replies "Birthday party." Chunky further asks "Kiska birthday party (Whose birthday party?)" She says, "Main mere birthday party mein nahin ja rahi hoon (I am not going to my birthday party)."

Needless to say, the video is wholesome and is a treat to watch.

"Birthday Eve @ananyapanday !!! Loads of love and some forced kisses," Bhavana wrote in her caption.

Watch the video here:

Bhavana Pandey's latest post on Instagram caught the attention of her co-stars Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh. Bhavana's husband, actor Chunky Panday also dropped his comment.

Chunky wrote, "So cute...(awestruck emoji) only kisses for mama." Maheep and Riddhima dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Seema called Ananya "cutie" and added awestruck and red heart emojis.

Check out the screenshot of their comments below:

Ananya Panday reshared her mom Bhavana's post about her pre-birthday wish on her Instagram story. She also added a cute sticker on it.

Check it out below.

On the work front, since her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2019, Ananya Panday has worked in movies like Khaali Peeli, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Gehraiyaan, and CTRL. She made her digital debut with Call Me Bae this year.

