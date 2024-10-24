Here’s how Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana Panday feels about actress’ dating life post-breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; ‘I think she should…’

There were rumors that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were dating for a short time but have since parted ways. Recently, new speculation has emerged suggesting that she is now romantically linked to Walker Blanco. In a viral video, the CTRL actress was spotted wearing a WB pendant. Now, her mother, Bhavana Panday, has addressed the dating rumors and stated that she thinks "Ananya should lead a normal life and the day she decides to get married, she will be happy."

Amid the swirling rumors and reports regarding her daughter’s dating life, Bhavana Pandey was asked in an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3 whether it bothers her.

As part of the show, the Bombay wives traveled to Delhi to meet the new cast members: Kalyani Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Riddhima Sahni. During this trip, Bhavana, who attended SRCC in Delhi during her youth, received an invitation to the college for an event.

She attended the event with her friends and co-stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh.

During her visit, a student inquired about her feelings regarding news flashes that pair Ananya with someone or suggest a new dating interest, asking how mothers generally feel about such situations.

To this, Bhavana replied, “When I was younger, I was paired with many people. It just didn’t make the headlines. That’s the difference. So, I think she should lead her life as normal as I led, or any of you lead. The day she decides to get married and tells me, that’s the day, maybe I will get emotional and I will have feelings. Till then, I just want her to have a great time.”

For the past few weeks, speculation about a romantic relationship between Ananya and Walker has been making the rounds.

Reports indicate that Walker attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as Ananya's date. However, both Ananya and Walker have remained silent regarding these rumors.

On the work front, Panday was last seen in CTRL. The movie opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike. Up next, she has Call Me Bae Season 2 and an untitled Dharma Productions project with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

