Ananya Panday’s birthday wish for Call Me Bae’s Gurfateh Pirzada will make you root for team Neel and excited for season 2

Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday took to social media to share an unseen picture as she celebrated Gurfateh Pirzada's birthday, who portrays Neel in the series. This adorable snapshot is bound to make you cheer for Team Neel and heighten your anticipation for Season 2!

On October 29, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share a delightful unseen photo with the Call Me Bae team. In the snapshot, she rocks a sizzling red outfit paired with a stylish black coat, sitting in the front seat and seemingly shouting with excitement next to Gurfateh Pirzada, who plays Neel.

The backseat features Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Dutt, and Varun Sood, all grinning as they pose for the perfect selfie. Ananya added a fun touch by including the song Vekh Sohneyaa from Call Me Bae as the background. This charming picture is sure to make you cheer for Team Neel and heighten your excitement for Season 2! She captioned it, “Happy birthday to Bae’s Neeel! Have the best year!”

Ananya Panday recently delighted her followers with a sneak peek from the set of Call Me Bae Season 2 on her Instagram stories. She posted an amusing shot of her vanity van, playfully labeled with Bae. In the image, Ananya exudes casual elegance in a comfy long t-shirt while enjoying the moment. This glimpse has fans eagerly awaiting the new season, and the delightful behind-the-scenes atmosphere is sure to captivate audiences!

In her post, Ananya added, “Oh, she’s back back,” further fueling the excitement among fans who are eagerly anticipating the return of the new season!

Call Me Bae is a vibrant comedy-drama created by Ishita Moitra, Rohit Nair, and Samina Motlekar, with direction by Colin D'Cunha. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Varun Sood, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Riya Sen, Mini Mathur, Suchitra Pillai, Karishma Tanna, Sayani Gupta, and others in key roles.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

On the work front, Ananya Panday recently showcased her talent in Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix series CTRL, sharing the screen with Vihaan Samat. She’s set to appear next in Shankara, where she'll star alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, in addition to returning for Call Me Bae Season 2.

