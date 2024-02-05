Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Javed Akhtar's criticism; 'Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur in Telugu will make you puke'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has made waves at the box office, yet it hasn't been immune to criticism. Some viewers see the movie as promoting misogyny, while others raise concerns about the glorification of violence in cinema. Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has even deemed the success of such films to be perilous, igniting an ongoing debate.

Recently, the director responded to Akhtar's comments on the film, questioning whether he expressed similar concerns to his son, Farhan Akhtar, who produced the popular web series Mirzapur.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga responds to Javed Akhtar's remarks about Animal

During a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered his viewpoint on Javed Akhtar's critique of Animal. Vanga suggested that Akhtar's remarks indicate he hadn't fully viewed the film before commenting. Additionally, Vanga emphasized that critique of any artistic creation should first prompt introspection into one's surroundings.

Continuing, Vanga questioned, "Why didn't he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur? Duniya bhar ke gaali Mirzapur ek show mai hai (Mirzapur has an abundance of explicit language), and I haven't watched the whole show. When the show was translated into Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son's work?"

For those unaware, during his speech at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Javed Akhtar discussed the types of films gaining traction in today's cinema landscape. Without directly mentioning the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Akhtar expressed concern, stating, "Agar koi film jisme ek aadmi ek aurat se kahe 'tu mere joote chaat', agar ek aadmi kahe 'iss aurat ko thappad maar dene mein kya kharaabi hai?' wo picture superhit ho to badi khatarnaak baat hai.

(If a movie in which a man commands a woman to lick his shoe, or if a man questions, 'What's wrong in slapping a woman?' becomes a blockbuster, then it's a very dangerous scenario)."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga takes a dig at Aamir Khan's movie Dil

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, director Vanga addressed a media report in which he recalled a statement made by Kiran Rao alleging that films like Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and endorse stalking.

Vanga referenced Aamir Khan's film Dil, stating, "Main kehna chahta uss aurat ko ki jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho ki khambe jaisi khadi hai yeh ladki phuljhadi hai, woh kya tha? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, almost rape attempt tak leke jake usko ehsaas jatata hai ki isne galat kiya aur usko pyaar ho jata hai. Yeh sab kya hai?" (I would like to convey to that lady: Go and inquire from Aamir Khan about the song Khambe jaisi khadi hai; what exactly was its context? Then return to me. If you recall Dil, there's an almost attempted rape scene where the woman is made to feel culpable, and yet they end up falling in love. What does all of that signify?)

He expressed confusion over why they attacked in such a manner before examining their own surroundings. When asked if he believed he was intentionally targeted, Sandeep responded affirmatively, suggesting that those individuals view the Hindi cinema industry as their own territory and resist outsiders entering and creating films.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.