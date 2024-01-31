Animal star Triptii Dimri drops PICS to wish rumored BF Sam Merchant on birthday: ‘Wish we could be as thin again’

Actress Triptii Dimri hit the headlines in December 2023 after rumors of her dating hotelier Sam Merchant surfaced on the Internet. Back then, Dimri shared a happy picture with him from a wedding they attended. Triptii, who is basking in the success of her last film Animal, has now shared a lovely birthday wish for her rumored beau, and posted their throwback picture together from 2017, as well as another recent one from 2023.

Triptii Dimri’s birthday wish for rumored beau Sam Merchant

Sam Merchant celebrated his birthday yesterday, and Animal actress Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram stories to wish him. She shared a collage of two pictures, one of which was from 2017. The picture shows Triptii enjoying a happy moment, while Sam is seen looking at the camera. While Triptii looks gorgeous in a black dress, Sam looks dapper in a black shirt. Another one is a recent picture from 2023, and it shows Triptii and Sam enjoying a bike ride with their helmets on.

Triptii shared the pictures with a hilarious caption, comparing both pictures. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @sam__merchant (red heart emoji) wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram shaam pani puri..” Check out her Instagram story below.

A few days after Triptii and Sam's dating rumors surfaced, the latter's comment on the Animal actress' post garnered a lot of attention. In December, Triptii shared a lovely video from her vacation, where she was seen basking in the beauty of nature. Sam was quick to comment on the post, and he wrote, "Beautiful."

Who is Sam Merchant?

Sam Merchant’s Instagram bio states that he is the founder of Casa Waters – a luxury VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa. As per reports, he earlier worked as a model, post which he ventured into business and started exotic beach clubs and hotels in Goa. He is also a travel blogger. Sam has over 250k followers on Instagram.

Triptii Dimri was previously rumored to be dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma. However, reports of their breakup surfaced in June last year after fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and deleted pictures of each other.

Triptii Dimri’s work front

On the professional front, Triptii Dimri will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Anand Tiwari’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Apart from this, she also has Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported last month that Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan are all set to team up for the first time in Anurag Basu-directed Aashiqui 3. The film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024. A source close to the development informed us, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

