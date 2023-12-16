BUZZ: Is something brewing between Tripti Dimri and Sam Merchant? Here's everything you need to know about him

Triptii Dimri's exceptional performance in the action crime film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has garnered her immense praise and recognition. As a result, her social media following has soared, and she has earned the title of the nation's crush from numerous admirers.

Recent industry rumors suggest that the talented actress is romantically involved with a gentleman named Sam Merchant. Let us delve deeper into his background and learn more about him.

Who is Sam Merchant?

Recently, Animal star Triptti Dimri took to her Instagram story to share several pictures of herself from a function. One of the pictures was a selfie of her with a guy named Sam Merchant. In it, the actress can be seen smiling at the camera while Sam clicks the picture. Buzz is that they are the new love birds in town. Industry gossip suggests that Dimri is in a relationship with Sam. Their public appearance has started the buzz that they are seeing each other.

Sam's Instagram bio states that he is the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill which is located in Goa. His handle has around 249k followers and is followed by names like Triptii, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. It's filled with his pictures from various locations across the globe as well as endorsing various brands.

Advertisement

Sam Merchant was previously a model

According to Deccan Chronicle, Sam Merchant earlier worked as a model and was a winner of the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in the year 2002. After that, he ventured into business and started exotic beach clubs and hotels in Goa. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Sam is also a traveler and travel blogger and showcases his work on social media.

Triptii Dimri previously reportedly dated Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma. As per the report, the duo parted ways. A former merchant navy, Karnesh now handles the production company Clean Slate Filmz which he co-founded with Anushka in 2013.

Workwise, Triptii will be next seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Apart from that, she is also doing a film called Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

ALSO READ: Animal’s Triptii Dimri reveals her family is ‘keeping track’ on her follower count; says she is ‘not seeking stardom’