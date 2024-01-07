Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Anil Kapoor calls Rashmika Mandanna ‘lucky mascot’

The crime thriller Animal made a significant impact at the box office last month, winning audiences over with its intense action, gripping drama, and stellar performances. To celebrate the success of the film, a star-studded bash was held in Mumbai. The cast, including Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, took the opportunity to express gratitude to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his vision. Anil Kapoor referred to actress Rashmika Mandanna as the lucky mascot of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor give speech at Animal Success Bash

At the success bash of Animal on Saturday, January 6, the Bollywood glitterati and the film's cast and crew gathered to revel in the film's triumph. During the party, the lead actors took center stage to deliver speeches, expressing gratitude amidst the cheers and celebrating the love from fans.

As reported by India Today, Ranbir Kapoor, representing the team, emphasized the director's pivotal role in filmmaking, saying that a film is a director’s medium. He commended Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stating, “I think he deserves a salute from all of us.”

Ranbir extended his thanks to everyone who joined in the celebration, acknowledging, “It’s a film where a section of people had an issue with, but I think the kind of love, numbers and the turnout that we have had tonight, I think that proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie.”

Triptii Dimri, recognized for her role as Zoya in Animal, was grateful to everyone for their love and support. She extended heartfelt thanks to Sandeep.

Anil Kapoor also took a moment to convey his gratitude. He echoed Ranbir's sentiment about the director's pivotal role in filmmaking, emphasizing that a film is the director’s vision. He said, “It was Sandeep’s vision which was backed by Bhushan ji who was there throughout as a mediator. And of course, Rashmika is the lucky mascot.”

More about Animal’s success party

The success bash of Animal witnessed the presence of several Bollywood stars, with Ranbir Kapoor leading the way in a dapper black suit. Accompanied by his ladylove Alia Bhatt, who looked stunning in a blue dress, the couple added glamor to the event. Joining them were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.

The gathering also included Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rasha Thadani, Farah Khan, and others.

