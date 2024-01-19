Animal: Tanishaa Mukerji dubs Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'pro-feminist'; says 'It's not anti-women by any means'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, has garnered box office success, but it hasn't escaped scrutiny. Certain audience segments view the movie as containing misogynistic elements, while others raise concerns about the artistic value of films that glorify violent themes. The ongoing discussion about the film's content and its societal impact has been intensified by the remarks of acclaimed lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has characterized the success of such films as potentially dangerous.

However, the director remains steadfast in defending his work. Anurag Kashyap had previously voiced his support for the film, and now, Tanishaa Mukerji has also expressed her endorsement.

Tanishaa Mukerji says Animal makes women see their own hypocrisy

In an interview with Firstpost, when asked for her perspective on the film Animal, Tanishaa Mukerji shared that she doesn't view it as an anti-feminist film. In fact, she believes that the movie promotes equality on various levels. One notable instance she highlighted was when Ranbir Kapoor's character encourages his sister to take charge of the family business after completing her education at Harvard University. Tanishaa found this aspect of the film brilliant and motivating.

She also pointed out a heartwarming moment where Ranbir's character puts on shoes for his wife, played by Rashmika Mandanna, during their honeymoon. According to the Tango Charlie actress, this small gesture was both interesting and beautiful, challenging traditional gender norms. She appreciated how the film depicted Ranbir's character in a way that supports feminism.

Tanishaa argued that the movie was realistic, making women confront their own hypocrisy. She cited a scene where Ranbir questions Rashmika about her tolerance for murder but objection to infidelity, prompting reflection on societal double standards.

"I know a lot of women who perhaps won’t see the movie thinking it’s anti-women. But I genuinely feel they need to see the movie because it’s not anti-women by any means", the actress added.

She believes the movie offers insight into the psychological aspects of men who bear the responsibility of caring for their families, shedding light on the societal expectations placed on them from childhood. Tanishaa also emphasises the need to understand the complex psyche of men who feel a sense of responsibility and protectiveness towards their families, even if their actions may be questionable.

Tanishaa Mukerji shares her perspective on the controversial lick my boot dialogue in Animal

The Neal 'n' Nikki actress further expressed that she considers the film to be very pro-feminist, endorsing equality. According to her, the movie serves as an important reflection point for society, challenging blind adherence to certain practices such as getting married to someone just because of the choice of your parents. She credited the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for prompting viewers to think independently.

Tanishaa emphasized that the controversial lick my boot line was taken out of context. She explained that in the film, when Triptii Dimri's character confesses her love, the lead character uses the phrase as a test to gauge the authenticity of her feelings. The act of licking someone's shoe is presented as a profound gesture, and the character's refusal to let her do it signifies that genuine love transcends such tests. Tanishaa appreciated the beauty of the subtext in that scene.

Acknowledging that some have objected to certain dialogues due to the ongoing societal battles for women's rights, Tanishaa argued that art often pushes boundaries and sparks discussions by presenting different perspectives. She encouraged looking at Bollywood not just as commercial cinema but also as a form of artistic expression. Despite the controversies, she expressed her love and enjoyment of the film and expressed satisfaction that it resonated well with audiences at the box office.

