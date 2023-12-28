Animal’s Triptii Dimri basks in the beauty of nature; rumored BF Sam Merchant gushes over ‘beautiful’ video

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is riding high on success after the release of her last film, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film brought an overnight success to her. Despite a short stint in the film, her popularity skyrocketed with huge fandom on social media. Dubbed as the ‘National Crush’, in her personal life is rumored to be dating model turned businessman Sam Merchant. Recently, the actress dropped an endearing video that attracted a ‘beautiful’ reaction from her rumored beau.

Triptii Dimri drops an endearing video close to nature

Today, on December 28, Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram and dropped a lively video from her vacation. In the video, she can be seen enjoying the weather and close to nature amidst the mountains and waterfalls. The short video clip also offers glimpses of beautiful mountains. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Catch your breath in the colors of a waterfall (accompanied by a white and a green heart)

Take a look:

Sam Merchant reacts to the video

The video shared by the actress left her rumored beau Sam Merchant, who was quick to react on the video as he wrote, “Beautiful” in the comments section.



In addition to this, several fans and followers also flooded the actress’ comments section, where several called her ‘Bhabhi 2’. Several fans also dropped red-heart emojis and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, according to Sam Merchant’s Instagram bio, he is the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill, located in Goa.

Advertisement

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal led by Ranbir Kapoor. The film received a massive uproar, yet audiences flocked to the theaters, resulting in the film minting impressive box office numbers.

On the other hand, just a couple of days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the Aashiqui 3 team has finalized Triptii as the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024 and the other members of the cast will be locked soon. According to the source, both Kartik and Triptii will be doing some workshops and script reading sessions too before starting to shoot for the film.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2023: Triptii Dimri to Sanjay Dutt; 7 Bollywood actors who made huge impact despite less screentime