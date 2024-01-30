Anu Aggarwal REVEALS she saw Aashiqui after her memory loss; says ‘Aashiqui 2 didn’t make sense’

Anu Aggarwal, along with Rahul Roy, became a national sensation and overnight star after the release of the 1990 musical romantic drama film Aashiqui. However, things took a turn for her as she met with an accident a few years later. The actress was in a coma for nearly 29 days and suffered memory loss because of it. Recently, Anu spoke about watching the film post this incident.

Anu Aggarwal talks about Aashiqui

In an interview with The Indian Express, Anu Aggarwal spoke about the 1999 accident that caused her memory loss and changed the course of her life. When asked about the time when she last watched Aashiqui, the actress revealed that she saw it after her memory loss incident but she failed to relate to it. Anu recalled: "I watched the film when I had my memory loss after the accident. My mother played it for me, but I couldn’t relate with it at all. I couldn’t relate with the girl on screen! My mother kept saying, ‘That’s you!’ I just like a child kept looking at it, but I couldn’t connect."

The actress also revealed around that time Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2 had also released. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and served as a sequel to the first Aashiqui. Anu said that she saw it but it still made no sense to her. "At that time Aashiqui 2 was out, so she then played that for me. But nothing still made sense to me", she revealed.

Anu's mother told her about the sequel. “She told me, ‘See this was your film Aashiqui and now they have made Aashiqui 2.’ I asked her, ‘what is 2?’ Because I didn’t know numbers, what was one, two, three. That was my state", she added.

In the same interview, Anu Aggarwal revealed that she was 'moved' by the film even though she could not relate to the character. She stated that the film had strong emotions which is why it is still being talked about. She also revealed that she has started meeting directors and is looking for a script to make a comeback to acting.

Anu Aggarwal was told she had 3 years to live

In 2020, Anu gave an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla in which she spoke about her traumatic accident. She said that after the success of Aashiqui, she did many ad films and worked with directors like Mani Ratnam, Mahesh Bhatt and Rakesh Roshan. However, things came to a halt after her accident in 1999.

She revealed: "And then the accident happened in 1999 and with that doctors said she won't live. She will survive for hardly 3 years, but then I was certain I could heal. Then everything I had learned I applied on myself and healed myself. Then, I started yoga therapy for slum kids, and then I was later recognised by other organisations where I gave talks."

Anu Aggarwal runs an institution where she teaches yoga. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 1996 film Return of Jewel Thief, co-starring Dev Anand.

Aashiqui, on the other hand, was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Anu Aggarwal and Rahul Roy in the lead. The film, especially its music, turned out to be a massive success. It was followed by a sequel in 2013 titled Aashiqui 2 which also became a success.

