Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are gearing up to welcome their second child. But before the new addition arrives, they took a trip to Dubai with their first baby girl, Anaayka, and had a blast. Khanna even proudly showed off her baby bump in the vacation photos.

Smriti Khanna shared a photo dump from her trip to Dubai with her family and shared her excitement about having a great time at the beautiful location.

Smriti Khanna shares pictures with family flaunting her baby bump

Smriti Khanna looked stunning in the photos alongside her husband Gautam Gupta and daughter Anayka. She confidently flaunted her baby bump. Sharing moments from their trip on Instagram, she expressed, "A day well spent at @aquaventuredubai @atlantisthepalm. The dolphin encounter is a truly unique experience that is not to be missed, Anayka absolutely loved it!"

Take a look at Smriti Khanna's travel pictures here:

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's announcement of second baby

Recently, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their photoshoot wherein Khanna can be seen with a baby bump.

Announcing their second pregnancy, the couple wrote, "After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother."

She added, "We’ve dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn’t be more excited to meet our newest love. Here’s to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September ‘24 it is!"

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and fell in love. The duo got married in 2017 and welcomed their first baby in 2020.

