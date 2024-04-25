Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors and couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are enjoying one of the blissful phases of their lives as they are set to welcome their second baby soon. Recently, Smriti announced her second pregnancy and revealed that the journey so far has been difficult. The actress shared glimpses from the past four months of her pregnancy and revealed how she broke the big news to her daughter Anayka.

Smriti Khanna on the past four months of her second pregnancy

Smriti Khanna complied happy, teary, painful, and overwhelming moments from her second pregnancy journey so far, wherein she is seen rejoicing the news with her husband Gautam, spending time with her daughter, and more. There was also a clip that showcased her sharing the news with Anayka, leaving the little one excited.

She wrote, "The last four months have been an unforgettable roller coaster of emotions as we journey through our pregnancy. From the joy of finding out, balancing work life, mom life, and health, to sharing the heartwarming news with Anayka, and deciding to capture these moments in a special shoot, I've loved every bit of it."

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Khanna on her second pregnancy journey:

She added, "Each step, though not always smooth, has been profoundly beautiful. Here’s to these precious memories, allowing us to look back and cherish every moment as we step into our fifth month."

The video also had Smriti asking Anayka about her sibling and she replied that she wants to have a baby sister.

More about Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and fell in love. The duo got married in 2017 and welcomed a baby girl in 2020. Their baby number two is due in September 2024.

