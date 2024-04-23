Radhika Madan got viewers glued to the screens with her role as Ishaani in Mere Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. However, she gradually shifted to films and OTT content. At the same time, the love she received on television screens is still valuable to her. Although it has been quite a long time since she appeared in the television fraternity, fans look forward to her return to television.

Recently, Radhika Madan was asked about her views on current television content. She also offered advice on how such aspects can be made smarter and went candid about the TV versus OTT debate.

Radhika Madan on TV versus OTT debate

The TV versus OTT debate is so significant that several actors have expressed their opinions. Most recently, Radhika Madan opened up about the same and shared her views. The actress mentioned, "To be honest, as an actor, art is art. I am fortunate enough that it did come out on television and OTT platforms, and I get to tap into different audiences there.."

She concluded by saying, "When I was shooting for the film, I didn't think about the platform. For me, I just wanted to live life as a different actor. That is something within my control and something I love to do."

Radhika Madan will love watching good content

Radhika Madan is all set to complete a decade in the television landscape and recently talked about the current television content being served to the audience. The actress said, "I would love to see good content on TV and different stories than the usual Saas Bahu Dramas. As actors, we don't know which platform we will end up on; it's decided after we perform."

The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame added, "However, I believe a smart approach would be to stay true to myself, true to my craft. To be as honest in front of the camera as possible, follow my heart, and not conform to any industry expectations."

On the work front, Radhika Madan was last seen in the Mikhil Musale-directed Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. Speaking of her upcoming projects, the young actress will be seen in Sanaa and Sarfira, details of which are yet to be disclosed.

