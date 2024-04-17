Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are in a joyful phase of life as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. After giving birth to their daughter Anaayka in 2020, the duo are all set for their baby number two.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta announce baby number two adorably

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta announced the big news through a heartwarming Instagram post. She shared a glimpse of their photoshoot with their daughter Anaayka and their pet dog. An elated Khanna was seen flaunting her baby bump in the pictures while she and her family looked joyous.

Sharing the series of pictures, she wrote, "After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother."

Take a look at Smriti Khanna's adorable announcement of her second pregnancy:

She added, "We’ve dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn’t be more excited to meet our newest love. Here’s to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September ‘24 it is!"

Celebrity friends and fans congratulate the couple

Close friends and fans of the couple extended their wishes on the big news. Mouni Roy wrote, "Congratulations" with a red heart and evil eye emojis. Ashita Dhawan posted, "Wowwww Congratulations guys" with red heart emojis.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met each other on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Their onscreen romance transformed into real-life romance and the couple got married on 23rd November 2017.

