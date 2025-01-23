Anuja In Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra feels 'incredible' as her production venture gets nominated; pens heartfelt note

The team of the American-Hindi film Anuja is currently rejoicing, as it has been nominated at the 97th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2025. Directed by Adam J. Graves, the film is backed by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga. Hence, PeeCee took to her social media handle to congratulate the team on the incredible feat. Read on!

A while ago, on January 23, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and expressed her excitement as her production venture, Anuja, bags a nomination at the Oscars 2025. PeeCee, who is the executive producer of the ‘incredible’ film, was delighted upon knowing that it is nominated in the Live Action Short Film category.

She started by lauding the team on receiving this good news. Chopra penned, “Yaaaay! ‘Anuja’ is heading to the 2025 Oscars as a nominee for Best Live Action Short Film! Incredible! Thank you to @theacademy for the amazing honour. Huge congratulations to @adam_j_graves for capturing the essence of love, family, and resilience so beautifully. I’m in awe of the incredible talent of our actresses, Sajda Pathan and @ananya_shanbhag_, for their powerful performances and for bringing such depth and authenticity to these characters.”

In the captions, the global sensation further stated that it’s an honor for her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, to be a small part of this film’s journey alongside our other partners. “Nothing makes me more proud than supporting the courageous storytelling of evocative films like this,” she noted.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post as Anuja gets Oscar-nominated:

Earlier today, The Academy took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and announced nominations for the Live Action Short Film category of Oscar Awards 2025. Apart from Anuja, films like A Lien, I'm Not A Robot, The Last Ranger and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent have also been nominated in the category.

Payal Kapadia's award-winning film, All We Imagine As Light, was also expected to bag nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. But sadly, they missed it. The winners of the coveted award will be announced at the grand ceremony later this year.

