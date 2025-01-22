Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai home under extensive renovation ahead of THIS celebration?

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to welcome her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, into the family. Her brother, Siddharth Chopra, is preparing to embark on a new journey with his fiancée. The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai, India. Though the date remains under wraps, and preparations are already underway.

According to Times Now, Priyanka Chopra’s residence in the Raj Classic building on Yari Road is undergoing significant renovations. The family is giving the apartment a makeover to welcome Siddharth’s bride into her new home.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya celebrated their traditional Hastakshar ritual and ring ceremony on August 23, 2024, in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the special significance of the date, mentioning that the ceremonies took place with the blessings of their loved ones on their late father’s birthday.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Roka ceremony was held in Mumbai on April 2, 2024. Priyanka Chopra shared photos from the event on Instagram, expressing her love and blessings for the couple. Her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, also attended the ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in India. The actress is staying in Hyderabad, reportedly for SSMB 29 with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that the upcoming global African jungle adventure is set to be a two-part epic saga, aimed at reinventing the jungle adventure genre. It was shared that SS Rajamouli plans to blend elements of jungle adventure with thrills and espionage. The script is nearly complete, with shooting expected to begin in April 2025. The makers have outlined the plan to release the untitled film in two parts, with the first set to hit the big screen in 2027, followed by the second in 2029.

Chopra recently visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple to seek blessings for a new chapter. Her Instagram caption read, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite.”

Priyanka has multiple releases lined up. One of the prominent titles is Citadel Season 2 for Amazon Prime Video. She will also be seen in Heads Of State and The Bluff.

