Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga's Anuja gets nominated at Oscars 2025 in THIS category, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light misses out

Being nominated and winning an accolade at the Oscars is probably the dream of every filmmaker. This time, at the 97th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2025, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga-backed film Anuja have been nominated in the Live Action Short Film category of Oscar Awards 2025. But sadly, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light missed the nomination.

Earlier today, on January 23, 2025, The Academy took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and announced nominations for the Live Action Short Film category of Oscar Awards 2025. The team of the American-Hindi film Anuja might be jumping for joy upon watching their name with the other nominees. Directed by Adam J Graves, it is backed by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Academy Award winner Guneet Monga.

Payal Kapadia's award-winning film, All We Imagine As Light, was also expected to bag nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. But sadly, they could not win a nomination. Apart from Anuja, films like A Lien, I'm Not A Robot, The Last Ranger and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent have also been nominated for the Live Action Short Film category.

Announcing the nominees, The Academy wrote, "Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars"

After watching the film make it to the Oscars 2025, Guneet Monga and her team were overjoyed. An hour ago, she took to her Instagram and posted screengrabs of the happy faces of the team upon hearing this good news. She also expressed, “Incredibly honoured for this nomination at the 97th Oscars. It is a privilege to share the story of Anuja, representing the work of Salaam Baalak Trust India.”

Talking about the film, Monga further stated that it’s a story of resilience, sisterhood, hope, and an ode to the unbreakable bond between two sisters who dared to dream beyond their circumstances.

Concluding her post, she penned, “This nomination is a testament to how a story made with all heart can transcend all borders, sparking meaningful conversations about education, child labour rights, and the dreams of young children everywhere. Thank you @theacademy for this incredible honor. See you at the Oscars!”

The winners of the coveted award will be announced at the grand ceremony later this year.

