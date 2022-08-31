Anupam Kher defends Aditya Chopra after Anurag Kashyap blames him for YRF’s fall: It’s easy to make comments

Days after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claimed that Aditya Chopra was responsible for the supposed downfall of Yash Raj Films, actor Anupam Kher has come out in support of the studio head, maintaining that it was not easy to build and maintain an empire like YRF films. Kashyap had commented on how the director-producer sits in an office and keeps directing his employees on every small matter. Incidentally, a few days ago, Anupam had himself said Aditya and Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar had stopped casting him in their films. But now, reacting to Anurag’s statement about Aditya Chopra not empowering his filmmakers and exercising control over every aspect of his productions, the Kashmir Files actor has said he is proud of the YRF’s chairman.

Anupam Kher defends Aditya Chopra

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, as the veteran actor was seen promoting Karthikeya 2 with the star cast, Anupam Kher said, “I am very, very proud of Aditya Chopra. Yash ji’s family is like my own family. To have built an empire like Yash Raj Films is not an easy thing. It’s easy for people to make comments. I don’t again want to pass judgement on what he has said. He is not the ultimate authority on human behaviour.”

Anurag Kashyap's comments

Earlier this month, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag Kashyap had spoken about Yash Raj Films’ repeated failures and said, “You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be).”

Yash Raj Films is one of the biggest film production houses in India but the year 2022 has not been good for them. The company has given back-to-back flops in Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera.

Kher has worked in some of the biggest hits produced by Yash Raj Films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Lamhe, and Darr among others. The actor has had two successful releases this year-- The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.