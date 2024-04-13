Anupam Kher’s birthday wish for late friend Satish Kaushik will make you emotional: ‘Your memory is infectious’

We all know that Anupam Kher shared a very close bond with the late actor Satish Kaushik. Ever since he passed away, there has not been a single event when he has not remembered him. But today is a big day as it is the Mr India actor's birth anniversary and his best friend is missing him extra today. Anupam has shared a video along with a long post for his friend and we bet it is going to get you emotional.

Anupam Kher’s birthday post for Satish Kaushik

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher has shared a video consisting of several pictures of him and Satish Kaushik. The pictures are proof that these two were really good friends. In the caption, Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are. For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own when I am with people.”

Further in his caption, Tanvi The Great director wrote, “Your memory is infectious!” He also gave an update about Tanvi The Great to his late friend in the caption and quipped that he has incorporated most of his good suggestions, keeping aside the bad one. “I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions, and your unbelievable sense of humor! Will always love you,” he concluded.

Check out the post:

Anupam Kher’s work front

Anupam Kher is currently working on his upcoming directorial movie Tanvi The Great. He began shooting for the film recently and had given an update about the same on his birthday. For this film, he has brought Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara on board as a DOP.

Back in 2002, the actor made his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagadish. Now, the actor is back helming another movie titled Tanvi The Great. In his post, he revealed that he has joined hands with acclaimed Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara as the Director Of Photography for his upcoming directorial project.

