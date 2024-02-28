Anupam Kher reveals his mother doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's death: 'She will not be able to deal with it'

This March 8 marks the first anniversary of Satish Kaushik's passing, coinciding with the release of his last film, Kaagaz 2, on March 1. Notably, Anupam Kher, Kaushik's close friend, stars in this posthumous release alongside Darshan Kumar and Smriti Kalra.

In a recent interview, Kher revealed the profound impact of Kaushik's departure on him, stating that his birthday will forever carry a somber note as Kaushik passed away just a day after celebrating Kher's birthday.

Anupam Kher's mom is unaware of Satish Kaushik's passing

In a recent interview with Etimes, Anupam Kher revealed, "March 7 was my birthday, and it was the last time I had thought of inviting only him, Shashi, and Vanshika to my house for dinner. My mother does not know till now that Satish Kaushik is no more. Because on March 7 at night, my mother was telling me to call him for dinner, and I told her I'll call him on the 9th or 10th of March. And he passed away on the 8th night. So, I did not have the heart to tell my mother that he's no more, so she still doesn't know, and I hope it stays that way. She will not be able to deal with it. My birthday will never be special now because my birth is related to his death. Of course, I will celebrate, but it won't be the same ever. Memories have no timetable; they come anytime. When I'm celebrating something, and suddenly I might recall my fond memories with him, and unfortunately, I have to live with it."

About Kaagaz 2

Kaagaz 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the successful Kaagaz film featuring Pankaj Tripathi and the late Satish Kaushik, brings forth riveting performances and a compelling storyline. Kaushik's character, fueled by the tragic loss of his daughter, confronts political rallies, roadblockades, and protests in his quest for justice. Anang Desai portrays a formidable politician, while Anupam Kher shines as Kaushik's lawyer. Darshan Kumaar plays Kaushik's son, joining the pursuit of truth and accountability.

Anupam Kher on the work front

Kher was last seen In Neeraj Pandey's action-packed web series, The Freelancer. The actor has a diverse film slate featuring projects like The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69, and The Indian House.

