Anupam Kher ropes in Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara as DOP for his upcoming directorial film Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher is one of those incredibly talented artists who, with just his presence, turns any project into gold. Having appeared in nearly 550 films across languages, winning multiple National Awards, and backing a couple of movies, he has made it to the list of the finest actors the industry has ever produced.

Kher is currently working on his upcoming directorial movie Tanvi The Great, for which he has brought Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara on board as a DOP. Read on to know more!

Back in 2002, Anupam Kher made his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagadish. Now, the actor is back helming another movie titled Tanvi The Great. Hours ago, the actor took to Instagram and made a huge announcement related to it. In his post, he revealed that he has joined hands with acclaimed Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara as the Director Of Photography for his upcoming directorial project.

He dropped an image with Nakahara, which shows the two experts doing what they’re best at. Sharing the image, he penned, “ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy and Honoured to present the #DirectorOfPhotography of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat, Ms. Keiko Nakahara from Japan. Having worked with her for almost three weeks now I can see our story beautifully turning into reality. Jai Ho! #DOP #Cinema #Movies #Musical @anupamkherstudio.”

According to Times Now, DOP Keiko Nakahara also reacted to her collaboration and penned that she connected with the script immediately after reading it. She was quoted as saying, “The story’s universal appeal beckoned me emotionally in a very special way. Now, after being on board and working with Anupam Kher for over three weeks, I realized that, as a director, his vision also has a dimension of spontaneity that creates great momentum for our creative collaboration,” Nakahara concluded, adding it is satisfying for her to be able to capture that vision with all its energy.

Earlier, Kher announced that he has brought Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani on board as the music composer for his film. A week ago, the announcement was made on the official account of Kher’s production, with a clip showing Keeravani impressing Kher with his soul-touching music.

The post read, “ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director for our film #TanviTheGreat! We are a huge fan of #Keeravani sir and working with him will be an honor and privilege.”

As an actor, Kher is filming for the upcoming movie Vijay 69.

