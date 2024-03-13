10 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogues that remain etched in our hearts

One of the most beloved romantic comedies, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was released nearly 25 years ago. Directed by Karan Johar, the film introduced audiences to the world of Rahul, Anjali, and Tina, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, respectively, and of course, not to forget Ms. Briganza, played by Archana Puran Singh. From blockbuster performances to heartfelt narratives and catchy music, what stands out are the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogues. The tale woven around friendship, love, and giving life a second chance is the major takeaway from the film.

10 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogue that makes Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer a wholesome watch

1. “Pyaar dosti hai”

This Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogue has to top the list, as it transcended generations and made them believe that love is friendship. Who doesn't remember the iconic classroom scene where, upon being asked the question by Ms. Briganza, Rahul explains, "Pyar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, toh main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta, kyunki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahi." ("Love is friendship. If she cannot be my best friend, then I can never love her because, without friendship, there can be no love.") Rightly, the essence of the dialogue suggests that love and friendship are interconnected. So true!

Advertisement

2. "Tussi Jaa Rahe Ho? Tusi Naa Jao"

Next on the list has to be another most popular Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogue that lives in our hearts rent-free. The dialogue was narrated by Parzaan Dastur, the silent Sardar child. Though he had just one dialogue, it has found an inimitable place in the audience's hearts. The significant scene occurs when Kajol's character, Anjali, departs from the summer camp, leaving everyone emotional.

3. “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, Tum Nahi Samjhoge”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul dialogue “Tum Nahi Samjhoge” is one of the most loved dialogues from the film. The essence of the dialogue simply means that there are certain feelings and emotions that can't be expressed or are difficult to comprehend. In the movie, it is Rani Mukerji's character, Tina, who addresses Rahul by delivering the dialogue.

The feelings get even more intensified after Kajol comes with her part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali dialogue and says, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge”

4. “Tum Khoobsurat Ho Kyuki Tum Special Ho”

No doubt, Kajol's Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai truly captured the hearts of the audience. Her innocence compels her to wear a skirt and makeup, which unfortunately leads to some embarrassing teasing. But as a true friend, Rahul reassures her with the sweetest words, "Woh sab meri tarah idiots hai, tum khoobsurat ho kyuki tum special ho. At least tum un stupid ladkiyon ki tarah toh nahi ho jinke peeche main bhagta rehta hun. (Those people are idiots like me, but you are beautiful because you are special. At least you're not like those silly girls who I keep running after)" Isn't that just adorable?

5. “Rahul is a cheater; he is a cheater, CHEATER!”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai famous dialogue which is next on the list has to be the one delivered by Anjali during a basketball match scene in the college. This scene denotes close friendship and playful rivalry in the movie.

Advertisement

In the later part of the movie, the recreation of this scene where Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's characters play basketball again during Kajol's summer camp, adds a touching layer to the dialogue.

6. “Ek mard ka sar sirf teen aurton ke saamne jhukta hai, Maa ke samne, Durga Maa ke saamne, aur...”

Let's call it one of the most beloved Kuch Kuch Hota Hai quotes, where the coolest Rahul shows another side of his personality. In the movie, he bumps into Rani Mukerji's character, Tina, at the temple and narrates the awe-worthy line: "Ek mard ka sar sirf teen aurton ke saamne jhukta hai, Maa ke samne, Durga Maa ke saamne, aur..." ("A man's head bows down only before three women: his mother, Goddess Durga, and...") Though he didn't name the third person, the scene was enough to capture the depth and feel of the emotion. Isn't it?



Well, Rahul does answer “aur” while he confesses his love to Tina while barging in her room late at night!

7. “London mein rehne se, wahan padne likhne se, main apne sanskaar nahi bhuli aur ye tum mat bhulna”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogue delivered by Rani Mukerji's character, Tina, speaks volumes about her personality. As she enters college, she shatters several preconceived notions held by people, especially Rahul, as she tells him upfront to his face, "London mein rehne se, wahan padne likhne se, main apne sanskaar nahi bhuli, aur ye tum mat bhulna." ("By living in London and studying there, I haven't forgotten my values, and you shouldn't forget that.")

8. “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai ... aur pyar…ek baar hi hota hai”

This Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogue that resonated with fans across generations is another iconic one where Rahul says, "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai ... aur pyar…ek baar hi hota hai." ("We live once, we die once, marriage also happens once ... and love ... it happens only once.") In the movie, years later, Rahul and Anjali reunite at a summer camp and have a heart-to-heart conversation. Upon being asked if Rahul got married for the second time, Rahul says this most memorable line. Although neither the film nor people, in general, may fully agree with this sentiment, we can confidently say that this is surely one of our favorite dialogues.

Advertisement

9. “Main ladkiyon ke peeche nahi bhaagta ... ladkiyan mere peeche bhaagti hai”

It goes without saying that little did Karan Johar know at that time, but he brought the coolest characters to life, one of them being Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul. A young college-going boy who thought himself to be such a heartthrob that he wears a neck chain with a 'COOL' pendant! Who does that? Of course, Rahul! The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul dialogue that expresses his personality is when he says, "Main ladkiyon ke peeche nahi bhaagta ... ladkiyan mere peeche bhaagti hai." ("I don't chase after girls ... girls chase after me.")

10. “Jab mujhe mere dost ki zaroorat thi, tum toh thi hi nahi”

One really can't imagine ever experiencing this. It is the worst feeling not to have your closest friend by your side when you need them the most. The same emotions are expressed by Rahul when he sits with Anjali years later. Though Anjali regrets not knowing about Tina's demise, SRK's character complains as he says, "Rishtey bhi badal diye the kya? Jab mujhe mere dost ki zaroorat thi, tum toh thi hi nahi." ("Had you changed our relationship as well? When I needed my friend the most, you weren't even there.")

Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogues and the movie itself are aging like fine wine. The film has achieved cult status over the years and continues to enjoy immense love. Did we miss any celebrated dialogues from the movie? Do let us know in the comments section!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Kabir Singh dialogues to fall in love with the Shahid Kapoor movie