Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies; reveals he ‘cried like a baby’

Kiran Rao's directorial venture Laapataa Ladies, backed by Aamir Khan, made its theatrical debut earlier this month to widespread acclaim. The narrative, revolving around the lost brides, garnered significant critical praise for its storyline, performances, and infusion of humor. Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap added his voice to the chorus of appreciation, expressing admiration for the film and the dedicated efforts of its cast and crew. In a heartfelt note, Kashyap shared his viewing experience, revealing that he “cried like a baby.”

Anurag Kashap pens long note reviewing Kiran Rao’s recent movie Laapataa Ladies

Anurag Kashyap recently took to Instagram, sharing a poster of the movie Laapataa Ladies, and penned a heartfelt review of the film. Commencing with effusive praise for Kiran Rao's directorial prowess, Kashyap articulated his sentiments, declaring, “What a sincere, funny, beautiful film @raodyness has made.”

He lauded, “She says so much with so much subtlety but more than that, watching such a soulful film, an incredible love story, beautiful storytelling with truth bombs dropping with such humor every ten minutes. I cried like a baby. I took my driver Narayan ji with me who is from Bihar and he was like ‘gaanv ki yaad aa gayi.’”

In his review, Kashyap showered accolades upon the actors and the entire crew, saying, “The truth in the eyes of the actors who I have never seen before, all fresh faces with a lifetime performance from @ravikishann, the production design, the cinematography and then the writing by @snehadesaiofficial and team. Reminded me of the honesty, sensitivity and empathy of people in the india I grew up that now seems gone. And it is as funny and emotional as it is sincere. I can only just go on gushing about it. Kudos to the filmmaker, the team.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on his theater experience, Kashyap expressed, “Saw it in a packed house and luckily we book the best seats in the house in advance. It was pure bliss. The boy who plays Deepak and the Phool and then Pushpa raani and Daadi and Dubey ji, everyone just got to my gut.”

Urging his followers not to miss out on the cinematic gem, Kashyap said, “Don’t miss this film, it’s unforgettable. The music. Aah .. made my day, after watching two back to back brilliant Malayalam films (Manjummel boys and Bramayugam) and feeling why are we not doing it in Hindi cinema and then saw that Kiran actually has gone and done it, like @vidushak did with AIR.”

In conclusion, Kashyap stated, “It has been a great beginning of 2024 for cinema in india for me . Thank you. Unmissable. Absolutely a Nirmal film set in Nirmal Pradesh ..”

Read the review here:

ALSO READ: Showtime, Murder Mubarak to Merry Christmas: 9 movies and web series releasing on OTT in March 2024