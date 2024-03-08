Anurag Kashyap takes dig at ‘fraud’ feminist filmmakers; calls independent directors ‘worst’

Anurag Kashyap is one of the acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood. His body of craft has been different from what is considered as quintessential. From cults like Gangs of Wasseypur, and Manmarziyaan to Dev D, his body of framework speaks volumes about him. Apart from his movies, he is also known for putting forth his unabashed viewpoints, which often make it to the headlines. Now, recently, Kashyap at an event remarked that 90% of feminist filmmakers are ‘frauds’ and went on to label independent filmmakers ‘worst’.

Anurag Kashyap talks about the state of the industry in current times

According to Indian Express, at an event in Kolkata, Anurag Kashyap talked extensively about the state of the industry and didn’t mince his words while addressing the topic. The filmmaker opined that there are two kinds of filmmakers-one group who just wants to make his films and money, and then the other directors are opportunists.

He was further asked about the rise in feminist cinema in the past few years, which is in contrast to toxic male narratives. Responding to the same in Hindi, the filmmaker expressed his ‘firm’ belief by stating that he every filmmaker should have the right to make every kind of film. Citing the examples of the makers of KGF and Salaar, Kashyap called them ‘honest’ and ‘opportunists’ who are clear about minting money and making successful films.

He said, “I know most filmmakers personally, even the most problematic ones. The commercial filmmakers, the people behind films like KGF and Salaar, are of two kinds. There are the opportunists, and those who are very honest about only wanting to make money and make hit films.”

“But the filmmakers who seem to be feminists, socialists, revolutionaries… Let me tell you that 90% of them are frauds. They’re all posturing. After so many years of trying to put together so many independent filmmakers, I’ve realized that independent filmmakers are the worst. Because all they’re doing is pulling each other down and calling each other names. What is the difference between the so-called intelligent people and the so-called fools? The fools are united. The ‘intelligent’ people are busy pulling each other down,” he further added.

According to Kashyap, all kinds of filmmakers should exist in harmony and that he highly values honesty in a filmmaker. Furthermore, he went on quote the example of Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini and said that he was the ultimate provocateur, someone who was murdered in broad daylight.

“We revere him now, but he wasn’t revered in his society. Kurosawa wasn’t popular as in Japan as he was internationally… I haven’t made a hit film in my life,” he was quoted as saying while addressing the audiences in a round of applause.

Anurag Kashyap lauds Aamir Khan-backed Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao

It was just yesterday, taking to his Instagram handle, Kashyap penned a long caption heaping praises on Kiran Rao’s directorial, Laapataa Ladies backed by Aamir Khan. Expressing his review in an elaborative note, Kashyap’s part of caption reads, “What a sincere, funny, beautiful film @raodyness has made . She says so much with so much subtlety but more than that , watching such a soulful film , an incredible love story , beautiful storytelling with truth bombs dropping with such humour every ten minutes . I cried like a baby. I took my driver Narayan ji with me who is from Bihar and he was like “gaanv ki yaad aa gayi”.”

Take a look:

On the professional front, Anurag’s noir thriller, Kennedy was premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film led by Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone yet awaits a release date.

