Anurag Kashyap lauds Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail; calls it ‘benchmark’ for filmmakers 'feeling lost'

The movie 12th Fail, which hit cinemas last year, continues to generate buzz on social media, particularly following its recent premiere on OTT platforms. With Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead roles, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film has garnered significant critical acclaim and achieved commercial success. In alignment with the widespread appreciation, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his admiration for the movie in a heartfelt note, showering the cast and crew with praise. He also referred to the film as a 'benchmark' for filmmakers like him who might be feeling a bit lost.

Anurag Kashyap pens long note appreciating Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail

On Friday, January 12, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram to share a poster of 12th Fail and penned an extensive review after watching the movie, hailing it as, “Probably the best mainstream film I’ve seen in 2023.”

Commending the creative genius behind the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kashyap expressed, “@vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71 has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. He goes and takes what he wants and how.

Kashyap highlighted the unconventional aspects, stating,“What amazed me about the film is how he breaks all conventions of mainstream and has scenes done in simple long shots.. the crowd scenes of Mukherji nagar which feels like the camera just happened to watch the story unfold without disturbing the atmosphere.”

The Manmarziyaan director continued, “It just felt like we were fly on the wall witnessing the film unfold. The sparse background score, something that mainstream cinema always shies from. The faith the filmmaker has in himself and his actors and his storytelling that he doesn’t use the BGM to manipulate the audience or the emotions.”

Revealing the personal impact of the film on him, Kashyap mentioned, “A filmmaker at the peak of his storytelling and at this age. Means I have hope too. A new benchmark has been set by VVC for filmmakers like me who have been feeling a bit lost.”

He went on to applaud the entire team, including the performances of the lead pair of Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, saying, “Kudos to the whole team who I don’t know and all the actors. Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer and the music directors and writers.”

Kashyap further encouraged everyone to watch the movie, emphasizing, “I have met Manoj and I’ve read the book but I never could have seen it how VVC saw it. It’s on HotStar and a must watch. I was unlucky to find time to see it in cinemas but saw it on my personal screen but do give this film a shot.”

In conclusion, he conveyed his gratitude to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, sharing, “Love you VVc for inspiring me. May you never really grow up and always be the troublesome brat that you are even at 71. Just big big hug and love to you. And I am ready to #restart.”

More about Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr’s 12th Fail

12th Fail, which draws inspiration from the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, serves as a cinematic adaptation of Anurag Pathak's eponymous book. The film not only delves into the personal stories of these officers but also sheds light on the challenges faced by students navigating the UPSC competitive exam.

Featuring an ensemble cast comprising Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, the movie premiered in theaters on October 27, 2023.

