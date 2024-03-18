Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about his ‘good friend’ Prabhas; shares interesting updates on Salaar Part 2

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the biggest names not just in the South Indian film industries, but the Indian film fraternity as a whole. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on March 28.

In a recent interview, ahead of the film’s release, the actor was questioned about his debut Telugu venture, Salaar, which features Prabhas in the lead and is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The actor opened up and mentioned that Prabhas is a good friend of his by now and that he had a lot to learn from both Prashanth Neel as well as Prabhas.

Prithviraj Sukumaran says Salaar Part 1 is just a prelude to the sequel

Talking in the interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is just a prelude to the film’s sequel. He recalled that when Prashanth Neel first narrated the story, he retold the first and second parts of the film together, with the climax of the first part being the film’s interval.

However, Prithviraj mentioned that he immediately told the KGF helmer that it could not be made as a single film as it is too dense. He further added that even now, when the film is being made as two parts, the audience found the first part to be quite dense, and like an information dump. Nonetheless, Prithviraj mentioned that it will all make sense once the second part of the film comes out, adding that the film is likely to go on floors soon enough.

About Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire marked the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel, and his first collaboration with Prabhas. Apart from the Baahubali actor and Prithviraj, the film featured an ensemble cast including Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao and many more in crucial roles.

The film was bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films while Ravi Basrur composed the music for the film. Bhuvan Gowda cranked the camera for the film, which was later edited by Ujwal Kulkarni. The film’s sequel is expected to go on floors later this year and is speculated to release in 2025.

