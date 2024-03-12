Does Prabhas make additional demands to producers when it comes to his remuneration? Here’s the TRUTH

Prabhas is among the most bankable actors in the Indian Film Industry. Post the release of Baahubali, he has become a huge movie sensation with admirers from all across the world. His last film Salaar managed a thumping business of slightly over Rs 600 crores worldwide and now he is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

While we are used to seeing Prabhas' onscreen swag and charisma, we are aloof from the fact that he is a kind and benevolent actor behind the scenes too.

Prabhas Proves His Benevolence By Not Charging Extra Remuneration To Cover His Overhead Expenses

In conversation with Great Andhra, an industry insider revealed a striking contrast between Prabhas and other heroes in the film fraternity. The insider shared that Prabhas doesn't make additional demands when it comes to his remuneration, strikingly different from his movie counterparts. The source said, "Prabhas has a very different approach towards the remuneration he gets, which earns him high regard among producers. When Prabhas receives remuneration, he doesn't ask for a single additional rupee. This is unlike other heroes who often make additional demands for makeup artists, managers, and assistants".

The source continued, "Prabhas arrives in his own car, while his team arrives separately. Although a caravan is provided for him, he doesn't expect any extra payment for any service."

Prabhas Arranges Food For His Team, Apart From Managing Their On-Set Expenses

The insider explained that other heroes often require producers to cover expenses such as the driver salary, assistant fees, makeup artists, and even the provision of their own caravan. Interestingly for Prabhas, he not only arranges for his own food but even for his team, without burdening the producer. Additionally, he also covers expenses for his body doubles and bouncers, relieving any financial strain on the producer. The insider concluded saying, "This stark difference in approach sets Prabhas apart, earning him great admiration. No other hero exhibits such generosity and consideration towards producers."

What's Next For Prabhas?

On the work front, Prabhas is currently gearing up for Kalki 2898 and The Rajasaab. He will soon begin shooting for Spirit, followed by Salaar 2. How excited are you for Prabhas' upcoming films? And what do you think of Prabhas' kind gesture that saves his producers a tonne of money?

