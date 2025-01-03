Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s son Akaay Kohli is 'golu gobucha’ claims digital creator; can you guess who he looks like?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are proud parents to Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. While the couple maintains their privacy and avoids having their children photographed, fans still eagerly await glimpses of the little ones. Recently, a digital creator who attended the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match in Perth, Australia, revealed that she met Akaay and described him as a "golu gobucha," adding that he looks just like Anushka.

Swati Asthana, a digital creator, shared in one of her blogs on November 30, 2024, "Today, I met Anushka Di and her little one, Akaay, who is extremely cute—just like her—and absolutely adorable, like a little golu gobucha."

A recent video captured Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma strolling through the streets of Sydney, likely heading to New Year celebrations. They were joined by Devdutt Padikkal, Virat's ex-IPL teammate. Virat sported a sharp black shirt with matching trousers and trendy white sneakers, while Anushka looked elegant in a chic little black dress. Fans were quick to react to the video and shower love on Kohli and Sharma.

See the video here:

Rumors are swirling about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma possibly relocating to the UK, allegedly to provide a nurturing environment for their children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli.

Although unconfirmed, insiders suggest this move could signify a new chapter for the couple, blending career goals with family-centered priorities.

The Sui Dhaaga actress, who welcomed their son Akaay in 2024, has taken a break from acting to focus on her family and production ventures. Her much-awaited film Chakda Xpress, inspired by the life of cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, is currently on hold.

Meanwhile, Virat juggles his international cricket commitments and family life. On the field, he finds himself at a critical juncture in India’s Test series against Australia.

Despite a brilliant century in the first Test in Perth, his recent performances have been underwhelming, with a highest score of 36 in subsequent matches.

As the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Sydney on January 3, all eyes are on Kohli to deliver under increasing pressure.

