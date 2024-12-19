Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leaving India and shifting to London soon with kids Vamika and Akaay? Cricketer's ex-coach spills beans

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. While the duo enjoys a mammoth amount of popularity, there have been swirling rumors about the couple settling abroad with their kids. Meanwhile, the cricketer’s ex-coach has recently confirmed the news, while emphasizing that he is currently focusing on his game and family.

While speaking with Dainik Jagran, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma confirmed that the cricketer is moving to London with his wife and kids, Vamika and Akaay. He also mentioned that Kohli would be shifting his base to the UK and spending his life there post-retirement.

He said, "Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket."

Notably, several pictures and videos of the couple from London have stirred the internet. The Kohli family who reportedly owns a property in London was there for most part of the year.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their second child, a son, Akaay earlier this year. Following this, they’ve arrived in India on and off. In fact, last month in November, the couple celebrated Virat’s birthday in Mumbai. On Kohli’s birthday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also shared the first glimpse of their son, Akaay.

Advertisement

Nearly, a week back, the couple also celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the actress shared an endearing picture on her Instagram stories. The photo offering a glimpse of their ‘best day ever’ included food, laughter, and, of course, Virat striking a pose for the camera.

One of the delightful pictures showed a half-eaten snack, followed by a picture of the actress and her husband beaming a wide smile as they posed for the camera.

Speaking of the work front, Anushka is away from the spotlight and focusing on her kids-Vamika and Akaay. While she has Jhulan Goswami’s Chakda X’press in the pipeline, the release status of the film still remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Kohli playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia will have his next big assignment, the Champions Trophy – the schedule and venues of which have yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar to come together for Vanvaas special podcast; details