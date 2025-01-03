Shah Rukh Khan makes heads turn with his swagger look as he returns to Mumbai with Gauri & AbRam after New Year celebration in Jamnagar: WATCH

A couple of days ago, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted returning from Alibaug and flying to Jamnagar to celebrate the New Year with the Ambani family. The superstar was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest child, son AbRam Khan. After having a blast in the city, the Khan family returned to Mumbai.

Social media was flooded with glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan jetting off to Jamnagar to welcome 2025 in style. While he made heads turn, the actor was accompanied by Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan. Well, seems like the bash is finally over as the celebs have been returning to bas lately. After Salman Khan, SRK was spotted making his way home from Jamnagar after celebrating the New Year with the Ambani family.

In a viral clip, the actor finally uncovered his face from the oversized hoodie and gave a glimpse of himself. Amid heavy security, he joined his wife and youngest son to return to Mannat.

Several unseen glimpses from Jamnagar showcased Salman enjoying the event hosted by the Ambanis in the city. On his 59th birthday last month, the Tiger 3 star flew to the city to celebrate his big day with his friends and family members. Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday also posted multiple images of them having a gala time there during Christmas, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming actioner, King. The movie marks the big screen debut of Suhana Khan who stepped into the acting realm with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The movie is also the first collab of SRK and Suhana and features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, an industry insider told us, “The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute.” For the unaware, King Khan and Siddharth earlier worked in the box office hit movie, Pathaan.

