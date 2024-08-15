Did you know Vedaa actor Sharvari Wagh auditioned for Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga and THIS Aamir Khan film?

Sharvari Wagh is currently in the spotlight due to her recently released film, Vedaa, where she shares the screen with John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. The Munjya actress is steadily establishing her presence in the film industry and honing her craft. As she prepares for her upcoming project, YRF’s production Alpha, it is interesting to note that she previously auditioned for Sui Dhaga and Thugs Of Hindostan.

In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Sharvari talked about her YRF journey and reflected on how she auditioned for many movies in the past but got rejected. The Vedaa actor revealed that she used to attend classes at Anupam Kher’s acting workshop, and one of her batchmates got into casting under Shanoo Sharma of YRF. The latter recommended Sharvari’s name, and it marked the beginning of her journey with YRF.

She said, “Uss din ke baad almost saari YRF films ke liye maine audition diya hai par mujhe filmein nahi mili (After that day, I auditioned for almost all the YRF films, but I didn't get any). Sharvari went on to mention auditioning for Sui Dhaaga and Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's film Thugs of Hindostan.

Sharvari Wagh stated that when auditions take place, the makers usually don't reveal the name of the project. However, she knew about Sui Dhaaga. Further, the 27-year-old asserted that Aditya Chopra might have noticed her growth, talent, and dedication, which is why he brought her on board for the upcoming spy film titled Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt.

Elaborating on her shooting experience with Alia Bhatt on the sets of Alpha, the Maharaj actor said, “Shoot toh start hua hai (filming has started). Every day is a dream come true. To see Alia Bhatt perform in front of the camera is a masterclass in acting. It's incredible.”

For the unversed, Sui Dhaaga stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The movie got positive word of mouth while Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh turned out to be a big failure.

On the career front, Sharvari is immersed in the preparation of Alpha, with which she is marking her entry into the popular spy verse. Sharvari will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences in the movie. Reportedly, Bobby Deol is playing the main antagonist. Alpha is YRF’s first female spy movie, which is presently in production under the direction of Shiv Rawail. Besides the spy universe, Sharvari is also a part of the popular horror comedy universe.

