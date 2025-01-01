Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing, walking hand-in-hand in Sydney on New Year 2025 goes viral; fans react: WATCH

The world ushered in New Year 2025 with grand celebrations, and members of the Indian cricket team extended their wishes to fans on social media. Currently touring Australia, the Indian team marked the occasion in Sydney. Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen walking the streets of Sydney, seemingly on their way to join the New Year festivities. They were accompanied by Devdutt Padikkal, Virat’s former IPL teammate. Fans were thrilled by the viral video, calling the duo a "beautiful couple."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen wandering through the lively streets of Sydney, radiating elegance in matching black outfits. Virat donned a sleek black suit paired with stylish white sneakers, perfectly complementing Anushka's sophisticated little black dress.

Fans were quick to react to the viral video. One person wrote, "beautiful couple." Another wrote, "Virat and Anushka bring such wholesome vibes! Celebrating New Year in Sydney sounds perfect for the power couple. Wishing them joy and happiness for 2024!"

Cricketer Devdutt Padikkal’s Instagram story revealed that the duo attended an exclusive New Year’s celebration, soaking in the vibrant ambiance and mingling with friends. The video captured moments from their evening, including a breathtaking fireworks display over Sydney’s iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Speculation is mounting about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s possible move to the UK, which is reportedly aimed at creating an enriching environment for their children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli.

While unverified, sources close to the family suggest this transition could mark a fresh chapter, with career aspirations and family-focused priorities.

Anushka, who gave birth to their son Akaay in 2024, has temporarily stepped away from acting to prioritize her family and production projects. Her highly anticipated film, Chakda Xpress, based on the inspiring journey of cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, is currently on hold.

Meanwhile, Virat continues to balance the demands of his international cricket career. On the field, Kohli is at a pivotal moment in India’s Test series against Australia. Despite a stellar century in the opening Test in Perth, he has struggled to maintain form, with a top score of just 36 in the matches since.

As the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicks off in Sydney on January 3, all eyes are on Kohli to rise to the occasion under mounting pressure.

