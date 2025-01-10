Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli accompanied by kids Vamika and Akaay visit Premanand ji Maharaj; ‘Mujhe bas prem bhakti de do’ says actress in VIRAL VIDEO

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. Despite being exposed to the fame and popularity, the duo is spiritual to the core. Most recently, the couple’s video accompanied by their kids- Vamika and Akaay has taken over the internet as they visited the Premanand ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.

A video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has yet again stirred the internet. In the viral clip, the power couple is seen seeking the blessings of Premanand ji Maharaj. They were also accompanied by their kids, Vamika and Akaay. They bowed down to the spiritual leader, sat on the floor with folded hands, and listened to his message.

While Maharaj ji asks the couple if they’re doing fine, Virat Kohli nods his head with a smile in agreement. Further, the actress mentioned that the last time they visited him; she wanted to ask so many questions. However, other devotees ended up asking similar questions.

"Jab aapke pass aane ki hum baat kar rahe the, main man hi man aapse baat kar rahi thi, jo bhi sawaal mere aa rahe the (When we were planning to visit you , I was talking to you in my mind whatever questions came to my mind)." The actress noted later devotees were asking the same questions in Ekantik Vartalaap. "Aap mujhe bas prem bhakti de do bas (Please grant us love devotion)," says the actress on a concluding note.

Advertisement

Take a look

The couple was lauded by the spiritual leader for their keen interest in spirituality despite being so popular. In the video, we can see Virat being a doting dad holding Vamika in his arms, while Anushka is seen holding Akaay as they listen to Maharaj ji with utmost attention.

From their frequent visits to Vrindavan to attending kirtan of Krishna Das, the couple is often seen taking spiritual retreats.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia has some serious competition as Shalini Passi and birthday girl Farah Khan burn the dance floor with their infectious moves on Aaj Ki Raat; WATCH